‘The Crown’ Final Season Gets Mostly Negative Reviews

Season six of The Crown is on Netflix November 16. There are 10 episodes, as the prestige drama looks at the relationship between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed, and their fateful car trip in Paris.

Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton after his mother’s death. As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of what Netflix calls “a new royal fairy tale” in William and Kate.

Four episodes are out on premiere day and the final six become available December 14.

Peter Morgan created the show. Season six is the final one for The Crown.

USA Today called the first four episodes “bleak.”

“In a story this long, not all endings can be happy. That’s the takeaway from the grim and almost macabre first half of the final season,” said critic Kelly Lawler.

The Guardian loathed the new season. “From the beginning The Crown has walked a tightrope between prestige drama — capable of evoking a world of emotional struggle from a single scene or queenly line — and soapy nonsense,” said critic Lucy Mangan. “It started teetering in season three, lost its balance entirely over the next two and is now plummeting into the abyss, despite the uniformly brilliant performances from the entire cast — Elizabeth Debicki as the queen of our hearts especially, of course — trying gamely to arrest its fall.”

Debicki portrays Princess Diana. Imelda Staunton plays Queen Elizabeth II. Dominic West is Prince Charles and Olivia Williams plays Camilla. Khalid Abdalla portrays Dodi.

Variety, for its part, said, “With this devastating first section of its final chapter, Netflix’s crown jewel bids farewell to an icon and retakes its throne.”

Princess Diana died in the summer of 1997.