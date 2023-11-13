`The Crown’ Final Season; ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ Debut: What’s Premiering This Week (Nov. 13-19)

The final season of Netflix’s Emmy Award-winning series The Crown and the launch of Apple TV Plus's Monarch: Legacy of Monsters lead a busy week of show premieres.

The sixth and final season of The Crown premieres November 16 and takes place over a nearly 20-year period from the early 1990s into the 2000s. Series stars returning for the last season include Elizabeth Debicki, Dominic West, and Imelda Satunton as Queen Elizabeth II. Netflix will debut the first four episodes on November 16, with the final six episodes streaming December 14.

Apple TV Plus will bring the Legendary Pictures' cinematic "MonsterVerse" to television with the November 17 premiere of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters series. The 10-part series follows events that take place after the 1994 film Godzilla to trace the origins of the secretive Monarch agency created to study the existence of monsters worldwide. The series stars Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons and Ren Watabe star in the series.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of November 13-19. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

November 13, The Lady Bird Diaries (movie), Hulu

November 14, JFK: What The Doctors Saw (documentary), Paramount Plus

November 14, A Murder at the End of The World (drama series), Hulu

November 16, The Drive With Swizz Beatz (documentary series), Hulu

November 16, Julia (returning series), Max

November 17, The Holiday Shift (comedy series), The Roku Channel

Maxine's Baby: The Tyler Perry Story (documentary), Prime Video

November 17, Rustin (drama movie), Netflix

November 18, Kennedy (documentary series), History