‘Ted Lasso’ Aims to Exceed Standout Rookie Season

Season two of Ted Lasso has premiered on Apple TV Plus. One episode is available Friday, July 23, and there are 12 total.

Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team, AFC Richmond, despite having no experience with soccer. But what he lacks in experience and knowledge, he makes up for with optimism.

Also in the cast are Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed.

The series has its roots in a character Sudeikis played to promote Premier League soccer on NBC. Those short films premiered back in 2013.

Ted Lasso picked up 20 Emmy nominations earlier this month.

Sudeikis is an executive producer on Ted Lasso, along with Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions. Doozer produces the show in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also executive produces. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly.

Hunt said of season two during a press event, “When season one started to get some good reviews, it was a load off because it gave us a little more ammunition to feel confident in...the way that we were doing this show. While it was really great that season one was so well received, we weren’t putting pressure on ourselves to get that kind of response. So, if we want to replicate that process, we have to continue not worrying about what the response is going to be and just make the story that we like and hope that people will go along for the ride.”

Season two sees AFC Richmond mired in an endless streak of draws. The team is presented with a golden chance to break the streak as a Richmond striker lines up for a penalty kick. As the player boots the ball, Richmond’s greyhound mascot Earl ambles onto the field and blocks the kick, with dire consequences for both team and dog.

Sarah Niles comes on board in season two as Sharon, a sports psychologist who has been brought in to work with Lasso’s struggling squad.