Apple TV Plus’ ‘Mythic Quest’ Stands Out Among Emmy-Snubbed Shows

All things considered, it was a decent second Emmy-nomination day for Apple TV Plus, which received 34 total nods, 20 of them going to flagship series Ted Lasso.

Apple TV Plus’s level of recognition from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences usurped both Amazon Prime Video (18 noms) and Hulu (25), as well as traditional Emmy stalwarts like the ABC Television Network (23).

The TV Academy, however, seems to have overlooked an Apple TV Plus comedy series that’s received even more critical praise than the abundantly lavished Ted Lasso, however.

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, a workplace comedy produced by and starring It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Rob McElhenney, and set in the quirky bowels of an online video game company, recently received a somewhat rare 100% “fresh” rating for its second season from critics aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

“It's now a consistently funny show, on top of an emotionally effective one,” wrote Alan Sepinwall for Rolling Stone.

“I've never been a fan of video games, but I'm sold on the sardonic silliness of Mythic Quest, added Matt Roush in TV Insider.

On Tuesday morning, however, the half-hour, single-camera comedy walked away with just two relatively minor Emmy noms—one for Anthony Hopkins’s voice narration, and another tech nod for sound editing.

For McElhenney—who created and executive produces Mythic Quest alongside his Always Sunny creative partners, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz—the cold shoulder from the TV Academy isn’t a new thing.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which is still enjoying a long, critically praised run on FX, has but three stunt coordination Primetime Emmy noms to show for its 14 completed seasons.

Mythic Quest wasn’t the only Emmy snub Tuesday. Starz’s Mississippi strip club-set P-Valley, another 100% fresh achiever, was completely ignored by Emmy, as was the Steve McQueen-created Amazon film anthology series Small Axe.

Peacock musical comedy Girls5eva, meanwhile, only received one writing nod, despite producer backing from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock.