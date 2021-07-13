Streaming Shows 'The Crown,' 'The Mandalorian,' 'WandaVision' Lead Emmy Awards Nominations
HBO, Netflix, Disney Plus Dominate Emmy nods among distributors
Streaming shows drew the most Emmy Awards nominations in a year influenced by increased home viewing due to the pandemic.
Netflix’s The Crown and Disney Plus’s The Mandalorian tied for the top spot among program nominations with 24 — including nods for best drama, the Television Academy announced Tuesday (July 13) during a morning ceremony hosted by Jasmine Cephas Jones and Ron Cephas Jones.
HBO and streaming service HBO Max drew a combined 130 Emmy nominations to nudge out Netflix’s 129 nominations, according to the Television Academy. Disney Plus finished a distant third with 71 nominations, followed by NBC with 46.
The best drama category is wide open after last year’s winner, HBO’s Succession, was not nominated. The Crown and The Mandalorian competing against freshman series Lovecraft Country (HBO) and Bridgerton (Netflix), along with FX’s Pose in its last year of eligibility. Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, NBC’s This Is Us and surprise nominee, Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys, rounded out the category.
Pose’s Billy Porter was tapped for best actor in a drama, along with Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country), Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton), Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason), Josh O’Connor (The Crown) and Sterling K. Brown (This is Us).
Mj Rodriguez garnered a surprise best drama actress nominee for her role in Pose, while Uzo Aduba drew a nomination for her lead role in HBO’s reboot of In Treatment. They will compete against The Crown's Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin; Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country); and Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
The best comedy categories will feature all new winners after last year’s winner, Schitt’s Creek, swept every Emmy in its last year of eligibility. Freshman series Hacks, Pen15, Emily in Paris, Ted Lasso and The Flight Attendant will go up against veterans Black-ish and The Kominsky Method, as well as Netflix’s Cobra Kai, which aired its first two seasons on YouTube.
Best actor in a drama series will pit previous nominees Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method), and William H. Macy (Shameless) against two newcomers, Saturday Night Live alumni Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and Kenan Thompson (Kenan).
Kaley Cuoco gets a nomination for her best actress in a comedy for HBO Max’s freshman series The Flight Attendant, up against Aidy Bryant (Shrill), Jean Smart (Hacks), Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) and Allison Janney (Mom).
HBO’s I May Destroy You drew nominations for outstanding limited or anthology series as well as a best actress nod in the category for Michaela Coel. Disney Plus’s WandaVision — which drew 23 Emmy nominations — also drew a nomination for best limited series as well as best actor and actress nods for Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen, respectively.
The 73 annual Emmy Awards will air live on CBS Sept. 19. A full list of nominees can be viewed here.
Here's a list of nominations by show:
24 Nominations
The Crown
The Mandalorian
23 Noms
WandaVision
21 Noms
The Handmaid's Tale
Saturday Night Live
20 Nominations
Ted Lasso
18 Noms
Lovecraft Country
The Queen's Gambit
16 Noms
Mare Of Easttown
15 Noms
Hacks
12 Noms
Bridgerton
Hamilton
9 Noms
The Flight Attendant
I May Destroy You
Pose
RuPaul's Drag Race
7 Noms
Allen v. Farrow
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Social Dilemma
The Underground Railroad
The Voice
6 Noms
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart
Bo Burnham: Inside
David Byrne's American
Utopia
The Kominsky Method
Queer Eye
This Is Us
5 Noms
Black Lady Sketch Show
black-ish
The Boys
Dancing With the Stars
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
The Falcon And The Winter Soldier
Halston
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Top Chef
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
4 Noms
The Amazing Race
Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry
Cobra Kai
Friends: The Reunion
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
The Oscars
Perry Mason
Ratched
Star Trek: Discovery
The Umbrella Academy
3 Noms
Dick Johnson Is Dead
Die Hart
8:46 - Dave Chappelle
Euphoria
Fargo
Genius: Aretha
Life Below Zero
Mapleworth Murders
Mom
Pen15
The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd
The Politician
Secrets Of The Whales
Shark Tank
Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020
Tina
Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre
2 Nominations
America's Got Talent
American Masters
B Positive
Below Deck
Big Mouth
Boys State
Celebrating America - An Inauguration Night Special
Central Park
City So Real
The Conners
Deadliest Catch
Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square
Emily In Paris
Framing Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents)
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Legendary
Love, Death + Robots
The Masked Singer
Mythic Quest
Nailed It!
Oslo
Reno 911!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Untucked
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy
The Undoing
A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote
