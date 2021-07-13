Streaming Shows 'The Crown,' 'The Mandalorian,' 'WandaVision' Lead Emmy Awards Nominations

Streaming shows drew the most Emmy Awards nominations in a year influenced by increased home viewing due to the pandemic.

Netflix’s The Crown and Disney Plus’s The Mandalorian tied for the top spot among program nominations with 24 — including nods for best drama, the Television Academy announced Tuesday (July 13) during a morning ceremony hosted by Jasmine Cephas Jones and Ron Cephas Jones.

HBO and streaming service HBO Max drew a combined 130 Emmy nominations to nudge out Netflix’s 129 nominations, according to the Television Academy. Disney Plus finished a distant third with 71 nominations, followed by NBC with 46.

The best drama category is wide open after last year’s winner, HBO’s Succession, was not nominated. The Crown and The Mandalorian competing against freshman series Lovecraft Country (HBO) and Bridgerton (Netflix), along with FX’s Pose in its last year of eligibility. Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, NBC’s This Is Us and surprise nominee, Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys, rounded out the category.

Pose’s Billy Porter was tapped for best actor in a drama, along with Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country), Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton), Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason), Josh O’Connor (The Crown) and Sterling K. Brown (This is Us).

Mj Rodriguez garnered a surprise best drama actress nominee for her role in Pose, while Uzo Aduba drew a nomination for her lead role in HBO’s reboot of In Treatment. They will compete against The Crown's Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin; Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country); and Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

The best comedy categories will feature all new winners after last year’s winner, Schitt’s Creek, swept every Emmy in its last year of eligibility. Freshman series Hacks, Pen15, Emily in Paris, Ted Lasso and The Flight Attendant will go up against veterans Black-ish and The Kominsky Method, as well as Netflix’s Cobra Kai, which aired its first two seasons on YouTube.

Best actor in a drama series will pit previous nominees Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method), and William H. Macy (Shameless) against two newcomers, Saturday Night Live alumni Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and Kenan Thompson (Kenan).

Kaley Cuoco gets a nomination for her best actress in a comedy for HBO Max’s freshman series The Flight Attendant, up against Aidy Bryant (Shrill), Jean Smart (Hacks), Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) and Allison Janney (Mom).

HBO’s I May Destroy You drew nominations for outstanding limited or anthology series as well as a best actress nod in the category for Michaela Coel. Disney Plus’s WandaVision — which drew 23 Emmy nominations — also drew a nomination for best limited series as well as best actor and actress nods for Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen, respectively.

The 73 annual Emmy Awards will air live on CBS Sept. 19. A full list of nominees can be viewed here.

