Emmys: HBO’s ‘Succession’ Takes Home Emmy For Outstanding Drama Series

Succession kept the best drama series Emmy at HBO as it won several drama major awards in the category.

Succession followed last year’s best drama series winner, Game of Thrones, in beating out a trio of Netflix shows (The Crown, Ozark and Stranger Things), AMC’s Better Call Saul, Hulu’s The Handmaid's Tale, BBC America’s Killing Eve and Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian for the award

Zendaya was a surprise winner in the best actress in a drama category for her portrayal of troubled teenager Rue Bennett in HBO’s freshman series Euphoria. Zendaya topped Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show) Olivia Colman (The Crown), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark) and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) in winning her first Emmy.

Succession's Jeremy Strong was also a surprise winner in the lead actor in a drama series category, besting fellow series co-star Brian Cox, Jason Bateman (Ozark), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) and Billy Porter (Pose).

Succession also won an Emmy for outstanding writing and directing for a drama series.

Billy Crudup won best supporting actor in a drama series for his role in Apple TV Plus’ The Morning Show while Julia Garner (Netflix’s Ozark) won outstanding supporting actress in a drama series.