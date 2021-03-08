Netflix, 'The Crown' Lead Critics Choice Awards Wins

Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in Netflix's 'The Crown'. Both O'Connor and Corrin won Critics Choice Awards.

Netflix continued its successful 2021 awards season run, picking up the most Critics Choice Awards wins within the television category during Sunday night's virtual awards ceremony.

Netflix took home eight Critics Choice Awards to lead all broadcast, cable and streaming services. Netflix was led by The Crown, which won four awards, including best drama series, best actor in a drama series (Josh O’Connor), best actress in a drama series categories (Emma Corrin) and best supporting actress in a drama series (Gillian Anderson).

Netflix's performance follows its domination of the Golden Globes Awards ceremony last weekend.

Also Read: Golden Globes: Netflix Dominates TV Categories with 'The Crown,' 'Queen's Gambit'

Apple TV Plus’s Ted Lasso won three awards, including best comedy series, topping Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek, which won two awards in its final season. Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit also won two awards, including best limited series. Overall, streaming services took home more than half of the awards in the TV categories.

HBO took home two awards, one each for drama series Lovecraft Country and limited series The Undoing.

Netflix also won six awards in the film category, including three for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which included a best actor nod for the late Chadwick Boseman’s performance in the film. The Trial of The Chicago 7 won two awards including best acting ensemble.

Amazon Studios won three awards, including a best supporting actress win for Maria Bakalova in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and a best editing statuette for Sound of Metal.

The Critics Choice Winners in the television category are as follows:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

The Crown (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Josh O’Connor – The Crown (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Emma Corrin – The Crown (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Gillian Anderson – The Crown (Netflix)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

BEST TV MOVIE

Hamilton (Disney Plus)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

John Boyega – Small Axe (Amazon Studios)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Donald Sutherland – The Undoing (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America (FX)

BEST TALK SHOW

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix)

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix)

BEST SHORT FORM SERIES

Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler (AMC/Youtube)

The Critics Choice Winners in the film category are as follows:

BEST PICTURE

Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

BEST ACTOR

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Alan Kim – Minari (A24)

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

BEST DIRECTOR

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Joshua James Richards – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale – Mank (Netflix)

BEST EDITING

Alan Baumgarten – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Mikkel E. G. Nielsen – Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ann Roth – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Tenet (Warner Bros.)

BEST COMEDY

Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Minari (A24)

BEST SONG

Speak Now – One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

BEST SCORE

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste – Soul (Disney)