Netflix, 'The Crown' Lead Critics Choice Awards Wins
Streaming services dominate TV categories, wins several film awards
Netflix continued its successful 2021 awards season run, picking up the most Critics Choice Awards wins within the television category during Sunday night's virtual awards ceremony.
Netflix took home eight Critics Choice Awards to lead all broadcast, cable and streaming services. Netflix was led by The Crown, which won four awards, including best drama series, best actor in a drama series (Josh O’Connor), best actress in a drama series categories (Emma Corrin) and best supporting actress in a drama series (Gillian Anderson).
Netflix's performance follows its domination of the Golden Globes Awards ceremony last weekend.
Apple TV Plus’s Ted Lasso won three awards, including best comedy series, topping Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek, which won two awards in its final season. Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit also won two awards, including best limited series. Overall, streaming services took home more than half of the awards in the TV categories.
HBO took home two awards, one each for drama series Lovecraft Country and limited series The Undoing.
Netflix also won six awards in the film category, including three for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which included a best actor nod for the late Chadwick Boseman’s performance in the film. The Trial of The Chicago 7 won two awards including best acting ensemble.
Amazon Studios won three awards, including a best supporting actress win for Maria Bakalova in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and a best editing statuette for Sound of Metal.
The Critics Choice Winners in the television category are as follows:
BEST DRAMA SERIES
The Crown (Netflix)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Josh O’Connor – The Crown (Netflix)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Emma Corrin – The Crown (Netflix)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Gillian Anderson – The Crown (Netflix)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
BEST TV MOVIE
Hamilton (Disney Plus)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE
John Boyega – Small Axe (Amazon Studios)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE
Donald Sutherland – The Undoing (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE
Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America (FX)
BEST TALK SHOW
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix)
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix)
BEST SHORT FORM SERIES
Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler (AMC/Youtube)
The Critics Choice Winners in the film category are as follows:
BEST PICTURE
Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
BEST ACTOR
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)
BEST ACTRESS
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Alan Kim – Minari (A24)
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
BEST DIRECTOR
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Joshua James Richards – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale – Mank (Netflix)
BEST EDITING
Alan Baumgarten – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
Mikkel E. G. Nielsen – Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Ann Roth – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Tenet (Warner Bros.)
BEST COMEDY
Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Minari (A24)
BEST SONG
Speak Now – One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)
BEST SCORE
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste – Soul (Disney)
