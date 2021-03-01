Golden Globes: Netflix Dominates TV Categories with 'The Crown,' 'Queen's Gambit'

Netflix was a huge winner in the Golden Globe Awards' television category, grabbing more than half of the awards presented during Sunday night's ceremony.

Led by its drama series The Crown -- which swept the Golden Globe awards in the TV drama category -- the streaming service garnered wins in six of the 11 television awards during the mostly virtual and often glitchy live event on NBC hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Pop TV was the only other cable, broadcast or streaming service to garner multiple awards with two for its comedy series Schitt’s Creek.

Overall, streaming services won eight of the 11 awards in the television category, with Apple TV Plus and Amazon Prime each taking home a Golden Globes statuette. Netflix won 10 trophies overall.

Streaming companies were well represented in film categories, too--Amazon's Borat Subsequent Moviefilm took best motion picture comedy or musical prize, while the movie's star, Sacha Baron Cohen, won the comedy/musical actor trophy.

Also Read: HFPA Addresses Diversity Controversy During Golden Globes Ceremony

Along with winning best TV drama series, The Crown won for best television actor in a drama series (Josh O’Connor) and best television actress in a drama series (Emma Corrin). Series star Gillian Anderson also won for best television supporting actress.

Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit won two Golden Globes, including best television limited series.

Schitt’s Creek in its final year of eligibility won a Globes statuette for best comedy series, while series star Catherine O’Hara won for best television actress in a musical/comedy series.

The streaming service also won hardware on the movie front. Netflix's Trial of the Chicago 7 won best movie screenplay, while the late Chadwick Boseman won for best actor in a motion picture for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Also, Rosamund Pike won the best actress in a motion picture comedy award for her role in Netflix's I Care A Lot.

Netflix's Mank, which led all motion pictures with six nominations, was shut out of the winner’s circle.

Outside of Netflix, Hulu's The United States vs Billie Holiday won best actress in a motion picture for Andra Day’s lead role as the R&B singer, while Daniel Kaluuya, star of Judas and The Black Messiah -- which debuted on HBO Max -- won the Golden Globes award for best supporting actor in a motion picture.

Also Read: Golden Globes 2021: 'Schitt's Creek' Gets Globe For Comedy, 'The Crown' Gets Top Drama

The Golden Globes winners in the television category are as follows:

Best Drama Series

The Crown -- Netflix

Best Television Actor -- Drama series

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” -- Netflix

Best Television Actress -- Drama Series

Emma Corrin, “The Crown” -- Netflix

Best Musical/Comedy Series

Schitt’s Creek -- Pop TV

Best Television Actor -- Musical/Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” -- Apple TV+

Best Television Actress -- Musical/Comedy Series

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” -- Pop TV

Best Television Motion Picture

The Queen’s Gambit -- Netflix

Best Actor -- Television Motion Picture

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True” -- HBO

Best Actress -- Television Motion Picture

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit” -- Netflix

Best Supporting Actor -- Television

John Boyega, “Small Axe” -- Amazon Prime

Best Supporting Actress -- Television

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown” -- Netflix