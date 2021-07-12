CBS to Air Emmy Awards with Limited Audience

Actor Cedric the Entertainer will host CBS' Sept. 19 live Primetime Emmy Awards telecast, which will be held in front of a limited audience, according to the Television Academy.

The event marks the first time Cedric the Entertainer — who stars in the CBS comedy The Neighborhood — will host the event, which will also stream live on Paramount Plus. CBS' live telecast will feature a limited audience of nominees and their guests, according to the network.

You can call him Cedric the #Emmys Host now. We’re thrilled to have @CedEntertainer join us as host for the 73rd #Emmy Awards! Watch him live Sunday, Sept. 19 on @CBS and live and on demand on @ParamountPlus. #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/lhv3j99ET3July 12, 2021 See more

The Television Academy tomorrow (July 13) will unveil this year’s Emmy nominations.

Reginald Hudlin and Ian Steward will serve as executive producers of the 73rd annual Emmy Awards, which will take place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.