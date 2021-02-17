CBS Renews ‘The Neighborhood’ and ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’

CBS has renewed its Monday comedies, The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola. The Neighborhood will see season four in 2021-2022, and Bob Hearts Abishola will see season three.

CBS said The Neighborhood averages over 7 million viewers, while Bob averages 6.7 million.

“We’re extremely proud of these two comedies, and delighted to bring them back next season,” said Thom Sherman, senior executive VP, programming, CBS Entertainment. “The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola masterfully blend humor with relatable and culturally relevant storylines, and are tremendous, successful Monday night anchors.”

The Neighborhood stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold and Sheaun McKinney. Executive producers are Jim Reynolds, Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, Wendi Trilling, Cedric the Entertainer and Eric Rhone. The series is produced by CBS Studios.

Bob Hearts Abishola stars Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole and Matt Jones. The executive producers are Chuck Lorre, Al Higgins and Beth McCarthy Miller. The series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television.