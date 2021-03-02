Emmy Awards Set for Sept. 19 on CBS

(Image credit: CBS and the Television Academy)

The 73rd Emmy Awards will air live on CBS Sunday, Sept. 19, CBS and the Television Academy announced Tuesday.

The ceremony will start at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and broadcast on the CBS network as well as stream live and on demand on Paramount Plus.

Paramount Plus is owned by CBS parent ViacomCBS.

More details, including hosts and producers, will be announced later.

