Where's the Audience? Steven Yeun/Ali Wong Road Rage Drama 'Beef' Gets the Finger -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for April 3-9

Road rage-themed comedic-drama series Beef starring The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun alongside Ali Wong largely received "the finger" from Netflix's global subscriber base, debuting to just 34 million viewing hours for the week of April 3-9.

Limited historical drama series Transatlantic, starring Gillian Jacobs, also sank, capturing just 12.4 million total viewing hours.

For the third consecutive week, it was Shawn Ryan-produced spy thriller series The Night Agent that garnered the most streaming on Netflix, its audience dropping around 84 million viewing hours week over week to 130.5 million for April 3-9.

In films, Jennifer Aniston/Adam Sandler comedy sequel Murder Mystery 2 held its solid but unspectacular audience from week 1, capturing nearly 60 million streaming hours.

