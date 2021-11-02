‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ on CBS Nov. 22

CBS airs Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the holiday special about a deer who is mocked for his glowing red nose but ends up guiding Santa’s sleigh on a stormy Christmas Eve, November 22.

The special, based on the song of the same name by Johnny Marks, dates back to 1964. Burl Ives voices Sam the Snowman, Billie Richards portrays Rudolph and Larry Mann voices Yukon Cornelius.

On November 26, CBS airs a pair of Frosty specials, about a snowman with a special silk hat. Frosty the Snowman is on in the 8 p.m. slot and Frosty Returns follows.

On November 27, CBS offers Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire and Robbie the Reindeer: Legends of the Lost Tribe.

In December, CBS premieres a pair of original Christmas movies.