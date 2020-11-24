CBS Airs ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ Dec. 1

CBS airs special Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, about a deer who is mocked for his glowing red nose but ends up guiding Santa’s sleigh on a stormy Christmas Eve, Dec. 1. The special dates back to 1964. Burl Ives voices Sam the Snowman, Billie Richards portrays Rudolph and Larry Mann voices Yukon Cornelius.

CBS has Frosty the Snowman and Frosty Returns Nov. 27 and The Story of Santa Claus Nov. 28.

Dolly Parton-hosted A Holly Dolly Christmas is on CBS Dec. 6. Dec. 20 has Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, and The 22nd Annual A Home For the Holidays, hosted by Gayle King.

CBS has holiday-themed The Price is Right at Night and Let’s Make a Deal specials on Dec. 21.