CBS to Air Dolly Parton Christmas Special Dec. 6
‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’ features holiday classics, hymns, Christmas stories
CBS will air A Holly Dolly Christmas, a holiday special featuring Dolly Parton, Dec. 6. Parton will perform holiday classics and hymns while sharing “personal Christmas stories and faith-based recollections of the season,” said CBS.
The one-hour special will also stream live and on demand on CBS All Access.
“When Dolly Parton calls and tells you she wants to do a Christmas show, you don’t hesitate,” said Jack Sussman, executive VP, specials, music & live events/alternative & reality, CBS. “A special with the multi-Grammy Award-winning, prolific song-writing, epic live performer of all time? She had us at hello. There’s only one Dolly Parton, and we are so excited to be bringing her to viewers this holiday season.”
A Holly Dolly Christmas is produced by Sandollar Productions and NOZ Entertainment. Executive producers are Dolly Parton and Danny Nozell.
Parton has an album called A Holly Dolly Christmas.
“I am so proud to be a part of the CBS family this holiday season with my new Christmas special,” said Parton.
