Twelve Days of Christmas Movies

Hallmark Channel's 'Tis The Season to be Merry'

With 12 days left before Christmas, cable networks are rolling out the last of this season's long list of holiday-themed films. Networks such as Lifetime, Hallmark Channel and OWN, along with streaming service Paramount Plus, continue to offer original movies through Christmas Day.

Below is a partial list of remaining holiday-themed movies debuting on cable and streaming services, and their premiere dates:

Dec. 13

Let’s Get Merried (VH1)

Maps and Mistletoe (Lifetime)

Dec. 14

Ghosts of Christmas Past (Lifetime)

A Christmas Stray (OWN)

Dec. 15

The Enchanted Christmas Cake (Lifetime)

Dec. 16

Christmas by Chance (Lifetime)

A Christmas Wish (BET Plus)

Dec. 15

The Enchanted Christmas Cake (Lifetime)

Mistletoe in Montana (Lifetime)

Dec. 18

Toying With the Holidays (Lifetime)

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls (Hallmark Channel)

Christmas for Keeps (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Dec. 19

Under The Christmas Tree (Lifetime)

‘Tis the Season to be Merry (Hallmark Channel)

Joy for Christmas (GAC Family)

Christmas Takes Flight (Paramount Plus)

Dec. 20

Miracles Across 125th Street (VH1)

Candy Cane Candidate (Lifetime)

Dec. 21

The Christmas Ball (Lifetime)

Song & Story: Amazing Grace (OWN)

Dec. 22

It Takes a Christmas Village (Lifetime)

Dec. 23

Rebuilding a Dream Christmas (Lifetime)

Dec. 24

Hot Chocolate Holiday (Lifetime)

Dec. 25

Writing Around the Christmas Tree (Lifetime)

Also: 'A Christmas Proposal' Sees CBS Back in Holiday Movie Game