CBS Lines Up Mariah Christmas Special For December 20

CBS airs the holiday special Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! Tuesday, December 20. The two-hour concert special is filmed at Madison Square Garden. Carey will perform a repertoire of holiday hits, including, of course, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Paramount Plus will stream the event. MTV will air it after the premiere.

Carey had holiday specials on Apple TV Plus the last couple years.

Carey is the best-selling female artist of all time, according to CBS, with more than 200 million albums sold.

Merry Christmas to All! is a co-production of Sony Music Entertainment and Supply & Demand. Carey, Joseph Kahn, Charleen Manca and Nicola Doring are executive producers. Sony Music Entertainment is distributing the special. ■