Mariah Carey Returns to Apple TV Plus for New Holiday Special

Apple TV Plus will welcome recording star Mariah Carey back to the service for a new holiday event in December.

The streaming service will offer Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, which will feature Carey along with artists Khalid and Kirk Franklin performing their new holiday single Fall in Love at Christmas, said the streaming service.

Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, is a follow-up to Apple TV Plus’s 2021 special Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.