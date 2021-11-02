Mariah Carey Returns to Apple TV Plus for New Holiday Special
‘Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues’ Debuts in December
Apple TV Plus will welcome recording star Mariah Carey back to the service for a new holiday event in December.
The streaming service will offer Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, which will feature Carey along with artists Khalid and Kirk Franklin performing their new holiday single Fall in Love at Christmas, said the streaming service.
A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)
A photo posted by on
Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, is a follow-up to Apple TV Plus’s 2021 special Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.