Apple TV Plus to Debut 'Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special' on Dec. 4

Apple TV Plus will look to ring in the holidays this Friday (Dec. 4) with a new special featuring legendary recording artist Mariah Carey.

The special, Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, will features Carey as she embarks to help Santa solve a world face with a holiday cheer crisis, according to the streaming service.

The special will feature musical and dance performances along with animation, said Apple TV Plus. The special will also feature appearances from from Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris, along with a special appearance by Carey’s nine-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe.