Fox Unwraps Holiday Programming Plans

Fox has shared its holiday programming plans, which includes TMZ’s Merry Elfin’ Christmas, The Masked Singer Holiday Sing-Along and Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular.

TMZ’s Merry Elfin’ Christmas on Tuesday, December 5 is TMZ’s third annual look back at the top stories of the year. Harvey Levin hosts and celeb guests pop up in the 60-minute special.

MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays, with Gordon Ramsay welcoming nine young culinary contestants to cook up seasonal victuals, is on Sunday, December 10 and Monday, December 11. Ramsay, daughter Tilly Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Daphne Oz will crown a winner, who gets $25,000, a Viking Kitchen package and the MasterChef snow globe trophy.

The Masked Singer Holiday Sing-Along happens Tuesday, December 12 and goes for two hours. It features surprise performances from season 10 contestants, other alumni, and of course host Nick Cannon and panelists Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger.

Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular is on Monday and Tuesday, December 18 and 19. Will Arnett hosts and special guests include NeNe Leakes, Marshawn Lynch, Kelly Osbourne and Rob Riggle, as they pair up with former contestants, including Caleb Schilling from season two and David Guedes from season three.

Nearer term, The Simpsons has a Thanksgiving episode Sunday, November 19, and Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy have holiday episodes Sunday, December 17.