‘Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular’ on December 19-21

Fox hosts the three-night special Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular December 19, 20 and 21. Will Arnett hosts and Leslie Jordan, Robin Thicke, Cheryl Hines and Finesse Mitchell make guest appearances and compete for their favorite charities. Fan-favorite builders from past seasons will pair up with the celebrity guests to form teams.

Season three of Lego Masters begins September 21, after being pushed back from May. In the series, teams of two compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges. Arnett hosts and Brickmasters Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard are the judges. The winning team takes home $100,000.

Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular is produced by Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child and Plan B Entertainment, under license from the Lego Group. Executive producers include Arnett; Pip Wells; Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday’s Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner from Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from the Lego Group. ■