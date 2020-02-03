Will Arnett Hosts ‘Lego Masters’ on Fox Feb. 5

Competition series Lego Masters begins on Fox Feb. 5. Will Arnett hosts the show, which depicts serious Lego builders creating some crafty constructions.

The builders, known as AFOLs (Adult Fans of Legos), have an unlimited supply of Lego bricks--well, technically, three million of them--to play with.

The first episode sees a “Dream Park Theme Park” theme to the builds. The second episode is “Space Smash.” Later on in the season, it’s Star Wars. In that one, expect to see R2D2, C3PO and BB8, in Lego form.

“Seeing how differently everyone approaches the same problem to solve is really cool,” said Anthony Dominici, showrunner and executive producer.

Plan B is executive producing Lego Masters. Besides Dominici, exec producing are Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday’s Child; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from The Lego Group.

Ten teams enter and one will remain at the end. The winners get $100,000 and a trophy made of, yes, Legos. “It isn’t a show about building sets from a box,” said Levy. “It’s about real artistic people who are passionate in this medium, creating things that will blow your mind.”

Arnett was Batman in The Lego Movie. The judges are Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard, both designers for Lego.

Lego Masters has previously aired in the U.K., Australia and Germany.

The tone of the show is consistent with the tone of the movies, according to Levy. “It’s just an aspirational show--good storytelling, great characters, a great host, tons of humor,” Levy said.

Exec producer DJ Nurre mentioned his son sizing up the situation one morning. “He said, I’m going to go to school and you’re gonna watch TV and play with Legos. Is that what’s happening?”

Lego Masters leads out of episode two of The Masked Singer, which had its season premiere leading out of the Super Bowl.

The producers hope Lego Masters inspires kids to put the device down and get their mitts on some Legos. “It’s inspirational to anyone watching to go make something,” Levy said. “Get off the screens, and just go make something.”