Congress Has the Opportunity To Keep Millions of Americans Connected (Guest Blog)

The internet is one of America’s greatest success stories and is now an essential part of daily life for millions of people around the world. Through significant investment, innovation and the hard work of thousands of people building modern and innovative broadband networks, we’re close to making the internet accessible to all Americans — regardless of where they live.

The digital divide is a persistent challenge, but it’s one Verizon Communications and the Communications Workers of America are committed to solving.

Kathy Grillo (l.), Verizon, and Shane Larson, CWA (Image credit: Verizon/CWA)

We believe the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is part of the solution. The ACP has made unprecedented progress towards connecting all Americans by helping to ensure more than 23 million households can afford high-quality, high-speed internet. By providing a $30 per month discount on service, the ACP makes it possible for millions to obtain jobs, complete homework, connect with family, access life-saving information and conduct all the other business we do online every day. Americans from all walks of life — from urban and rural inhabitants to students, older adults and veterans — rely on the ACP to obtain and sustain their internet connection.

With $42.5 billion in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program, network buildout is making broadband access a reality for people in the most unserved and underserved areas across the country. But building networks is only part of the equation. To make the most of the significant investment in BEAD and to support good jobs, maintain service and assist customers, we must ensure that high-speed broadband is affordable for everyone.

Unfortunately, funding for the ACP is about to run out. Despite its success, April is the last month the program will provide full reimbursements that lower the cost of broadband for families in need. The Federal Communications Commission has joined with the White House and many others, including Verizon and CWA, to urge Congress to extend the program and to make sure that everyone — regardless of income — stays connected. Notwithstanding bipartisan efforts, Congress has yet to act. New applications are no longer being accepted and the program is winding down.

That is why renewing funding for the ACP should be an immediate congressional priority.

At a time when we are making tremendous progress on deploying broadband infrastructure to the places that need it most, Congress must act swiftly to make sure this valuable program continues delivering on our goal to close the digital divide.

Allowing the ACP to end would be a significant blow to achieving this goal and it would diminish the impact of our ongoing network investment. It is not too late to save the ACP, but we need action now. Congress must renew ACP funding immediately.