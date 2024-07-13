Donald Trump Shot at a Rally in Butler, Pennsylvania; Spokesman Says 'He Is Fine'

A bloodied Donald Trump rose to his feet and shook his fist after apparently being shot while speaking during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania Saturday.

Trump dropped at the podium almost immediately after shots rang out, with Secret Service staffers rushing to his aid. He rose to his feet, blood coming from his ear, and shook his fist, much to the delight of the partisan crowd. He was quickly whisked away by security staffers, seemingly walking under his own power, and into an awaiting vehicle.

Campaign spokesman Steven Cheung issued this statement: “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

Police are reportedly evacuating the rally and treating it like a crime scene. No suspect apprehension has yet been reported.

CSPAN tweeted out video of the incident:

Possible gunshots at former President Trump's rally in Butler, PA. Secret Service escort Trump off the stage. pic.twitter.com/ckqyjF3S97July 13, 2024

The former president seemed to mouth the words, "fight, fight, fight" as he was being taken away by Secret Service. Some X users couldn't believe their own eyes.

This is such a perfect photo its hard to believe it is not staged. Photo of the decade. Absolutely incredible. pic.twitter.com/YHKlc37Lv3July 13, 2024