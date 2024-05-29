Robert De Niro Will Not Receive Service to America Award

Robert De Niro speaks outside the trial of former President Donald Trump in New York.

Robert De Niro, announced as the winner of the NAB’s Leadership Foundation’s Service to America Leadership Award the day before, will not get the award. The NAB noted that the June 4 awards event is “proudly bipartisan,” and said the actor’s “recent high-profile activities will create a distraction.”

De Niro clashed May 28 with supporters of Donald Trump outside the New York courthouse where the former president’s trial is going on.

“The Celebration of Service to America Awards is dedicated to honoring the vital local journalism and public service that local radio and television stations provide to their communities,” the NAB said in a statement. “This event is proudly bipartisan, uniting those from across the political spectrum to celebrate the impactful work of local broadcasters and our partners.

“While we strongly support the right of every American to exercise free speech and participate in civic engagement, it is clear that Mr. De Niro’s recent high-profile activities will create a distraction from the philanthropic work that we were hoping to recognize. To maintain the focus on service of the award winners, Mr. De Niro will no longer be attending the event.“

The Service to America Leadership Award is presented in recognition of charitable work and public service. The awards event takes place at The Anthem in Washington June 4.

“We look forward to a night of celebration honoring the exceptional work of broadcasters and our partners who make a difference in their communities every day,” the NAB said.