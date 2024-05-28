Robert De Niro To Get Service to America Award From NABLF

Robert De Niro will get the 2024 Service to America Leadership Award from the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation. The award is presented in recognition of charitable work and public service. De Niro will be honored at the Celebration of Service to America Awards event at The Anthem in Washington June 4.

“The NAB Leadership Foundation is excited to honor Robert De Niro’s decades-long commitment to his community and the film industry,” said Foundation president and CEO Michelle Duke. “We look forward to celebrating exemplary public service by local broadcasters and award winners at the 2024 Celebration of Service to America Awards in June.”

De Niro’s film work includes Raging Bull, The Godfather Part II, Cape Fear, Casino, The Irishman and Killers of the Flower Moon. He cofounded the Tribeca Festival, a film, TV and music fest which launched in 2001 in an effort to help New York recover from Sept. 11. He’s on the board of the 9/11 Museum and Memorial.

NABLF said the Tribeca Festival “champions emerging and established voices, discovers award-winning talent, curates innovative experiences, and introduces new ideas through exclusive premieres, exhibitions, conversations and live performances.”

De Niro is also part of FilmAid's Global Artists Council, which uses film and media to provide lifesaving information, psychological relief and hope to refugees and other communities in need.

De Niro is also a supporter of The Community, an organization that engages Nobel Peace Prize Laureates, famous artists and international media for peace-building and human rights.

Previous recipients of the Service to America Leadership Award include former first ladies Laura Bush and Nancy Reagan, chef and humanitarian José Andrés, artist Patti LaBelle, Hamilton creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda, singer-songwriter John Legend, country music star Sara Evans and rock star Jon Bon Jovi.

The Celebration of Service to America Awards also honor TV and radio stations and groups across the country for their public service and philanthropic efforts.