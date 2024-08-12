Charter Names Simon Cassels Senior VP, Chief Creative Officer

Charter Communications said it named Simon Cassels as senior VP and chief creative officer, effective immediately.

Cassels most recently had been chief brand officer at GoodRx. Before that he worked for Apple’s ad agency TBWA/Media Art Lab, where he helped create the Shot on iPhone campaign.

At Charter, Cassels will lead efforts to elevate the Spectrum brand and oversee the positioning of Spectrum’s residential products and services, as well as defining the company’s business to business marketing strategies.

“Simon brings a unique blend of creativity and strategic insight, combined with a customer-first mindset, which supports our mission to engage with customers as more than just a connectivity provider,” said Sharon Peters, executive VP and CMO for Charter Communications, which operates the Spectrum brand. “He will lead our efforts in establishing a differentiated customer experience that starts with our seamless connectivity services, unleashing limitless opportunity.”

Cassels will report to Peters.

“Spectrum’s innovation is at the intersection of lifestyle and technology, combined with an unwavering commitment to customer-first thinking,” Cassels said. "Seamless connectivity—both wired and wireless—opens up new opportunities for creativity and connection, empowering individuals, families and businesses. I’m excited to be joining a team that’s driving this innovation forward."