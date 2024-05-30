Broadcast Networks Go Live for Donald Trump Verdict

Former President Donald Trump sits in Manhattan Criminal Court during his hush money trial.

ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox affiliates switched from their regular programming to carry live coverage of the verdicts in the porn star hush-money trial of former President Donald Trump.

Trump was found guilty of all 34 counts.

On ABC, anchor David Muir provided details, noting that Trump stood when the judge entered the courtroom Thursday afternoon and that a large number of security guards were present.

“This is unprecedented,“ Muir said.

ABC reports as the verdicts are read

On Fox News Channel, former judge Jeanine Pirro said, “We’ve gone over a cliff … It can be reversed.”

“I think we all have a lot of questions about what happens next,” CBS's Norah O’Donnell said of the Trump verdict.

‘There’s no bail, no restrictions, so he’s certainly free to travel to Florida…or anywhere else he wants to,’ said Tom Winter on NBC

After the conviction, Trump appeared before cameras. He repeated his claims that the case was overseen by a “conflicted judge” and that “this was a rigged, disgraceful trial. The real verdict is going to be November 5.“