Broadcast Networks Go Live for Donald Trump Verdict
Cable news continues coverage after guilty verdicts roll in
ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox affiliates switched from their regular programming to carry live coverage of the verdicts in the porn star hush-money trial of former President Donald Trump.
Trump was found guilty of all 34 counts.
On ABC, anchor David Muir provided details, noting that Trump stood when the judge entered the courtroom Thursday afternoon and that a large number of security guards were present.
“This is unprecedented,“ Muir said.
On Fox News Channel, former judge Jeanine Pirro said, “We’ve gone over a cliff … It can be reversed.”
“I think we all have a lot of questions about what happens next,” CBS's Norah O’Donnell said of the Trump verdict.
‘There’s no bail, no restrictions, so he’s certainly free to travel to Florida…or anywhere else he wants to,’ said Tom Winter on NBC
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
After the conviction, Trump appeared before cameras. He repeated his claims that the case was overseen by a “conflicted judge” and that “this was a rigged, disgraceful trial. The real verdict is going to be November 5.“
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.