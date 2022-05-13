White House Rolls Out 'Internet for All'

The Biden Administration is expecting Friday the 13th to be a lucky day for Americans who need government help to get online.

As expected, the White House announced that Notices of Funding Opportunity (NOFOs) have been issued for $45 billion worth of broadband subsidies that were in the President's massive infrastructure bill.

Those grant programs are the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program ($42.5 billion), the Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program ($1 billion), and the State Digital Equity Act program ($1.5 billion).

Together, they have been branded the Internet for All Initiative, complete with its own .gov web site.

The programs, the majority of whose money goes to states, are being administered by the Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications & Information Administration and ISPs and other broadband stakeholders have already been hard at work planning for grabbing a piece of that multi-billion subsidy pie to help further close the digital divide.

For Example, the Fiber Broadband Association in concert with NTCA - The Rural Broadband Association, developed a Broadband Infrastructure Playbook to "help state and municipal broadband leaders leverage funding from the BEAD program." FBA plans to update that playbook following Friday's release of the NOFOs.

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo planned to travel to Durham, North Carolina, to launch the initiative, though President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the latter charged with overseeing the push for universal broadband, already held a Rose Garden event to talk up the importance of broadband deployment and adoption.

Promoting broadband as a way to give small businesses a better chance for success was one of Biden's issues when he was Vice President. Universal broadband was also one of Biden's State of the Union promises.

“In the 21st century, you simply cannot participate in the economy if you don’t have access to reliable, affordable high-speed internet,” said Secretary Raimondo. “Thanks to President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Americans across the country will no longer be held back by a lack of high-speed internet access. We are going to ensure every American will have access to technologies that allow them to attend class, start a small business, visit with their doctor, and participate in the modern economy.”

“Last year, as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), Congress enacted new broadband support programs designed to narrow, if not permanently close, the country’s broadband availability and adoption gaps," said ACA Connects President Matt Polka. "With today’s release of the Notices of Funding Opportunity for the BEAD, Middle-Mile, and Digital Equity programs, Commerce Secretary Raimondo, Assistant Secretary Davidson, and the entire National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) team take a major next step toward achieving that goal."

“NTCA [The Rural Broadband Association] welcomes the BEAD Notice of Funding Opportunity and thanks the leadership and staff of NTIA for their hard work in preparing today’s release," said NCTA CEO Shirley Bloomfield. "NTCA’s small community-based members already provide high-capacity broadband services in some of the hardest-to-reach parts of the country, and today’s notice initiates a once-in-a-generation opportunity to bridge the digital divide in other areas still left behind. We need to get this right—and I am encouraged by the notice’s focus on prioritizing fiber projects capable of delivering high-quality services for decades to come, along with detailed expectations for demonstrated capabilities and performance and a strong indication that providers of all kinds should be placed on equal footing when it comes to seeking funds."

"The Benton Institute congratulates the NTIA on the Herculean effort to stand up its new broadband programs," said Benton Institute for Broadband & Society Executive Director Adrianne Furniss. "The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act recognizes that affordable, reliable, high-speed broadband is essential to full participation in modern life in the United States. The Internet for All initiative is the biggest federal investment in broadband infrastructure and digital equity ever. As states review the funding guidelines, their eyes must stay on the prize: a fully connected nation ready to realize the economic, educational, health, and civic potentials of the internet. We must seize upon our broadband moment." ■