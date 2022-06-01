‘Lego Masters’ On Hold Until Next Season, with Specials in the Meantime

Some viewers tuned to Fox on May 31 hoping to watch the season three premiere of Lego Masters, but the brick-building show has been moved to the 2022-2023 season, with a start date not yet announced. The initial season premiere date for Lego Masters, hosted by Will Arnett, had been May 31.

Season two began June 1, 2021.

There will be a couple Lego Masters specials in the meantime. On Sunday, June 5, Fox will air Lego Masters Sneak Peek: Jurassic World. Film Jurassic World Dominion premieres June 10. Chris Pratt, star of the movie, appears in the Lego Masters episode, as the contestants build a scene from the movie out of Legos. Colin Trevorrow directs Jurassic World Dominion.

Fox will air the multiple-night Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular event later this year. Holiday Bricktacular will last for four nights. “Celebrities will join, as will fan-favorite builders from past seasons, all working together, to create jaw-dropping holiday-themed challenges that will make the contestants’ faces redder than Rudolph’s nose,” according to Fox. ■