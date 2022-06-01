‘Lego Masters’ On Hold Until Next Season, with Specials in the Meantime
By Michael Malone published
Season three was to start on Fox May 31, but now will begin next season
Some viewers tuned to Fox on May 31 hoping to watch the season three premiere of Lego Masters, but the brick-building show has been moved to the 2022-2023 season, with a start date not yet announced. The initial season premiere date for Lego Masters, hosted by Will Arnett, had been May 31.
Season two began June 1, 2021.
There will be a couple Lego Masters specials in the meantime. On Sunday, June 5, Fox will air Lego Masters Sneak Peek: Jurassic World. Film Jurassic World Dominion premieres June 10. Chris Pratt, star of the movie, appears in the Lego Masters episode, as the contestants build a scene from the movie out of Legos. Colin Trevorrow directs Jurassic World Dominion.
Fox will air the multiple-night Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular event later this year. Holiday Bricktacular will last for four nights. “Celebrities will join, as will fan-favorite builders from past seasons, all working together, to create jaw-dropping holiday-themed challenges that will make the contestants’ faces redder than Rudolph’s nose,” according to Fox. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.