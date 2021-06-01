‘Lego Masters’ Season Two on Fox June 1

Season two of Lego Masters, with a dozen pairs of Lego enthusiasts competing with an endless supply of bricks, begins on Fox June 1. Will Arnett hosts and executive produces.

The challenges awaiting the teams include an earthquake tower build, a demolition derby and a fashion show.

Arnett works alongside “Brickmasters” Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard to get the most out of the contestants’ creativity. The winner gets $100,000 and the Lego Masters title.

The contestants include brothers from La Crosse, Wisconsin, a father and son from Gaylord, Michigan, a brother and sister from Laguna Beach, California and a married couple from Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child and Plan B Entertainment produce Lego Masters, under license from The Lego Group. Showrunner Anthony Dominici executive produces with Arnett; alongside Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday’s Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Christina Oh from Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from The Lego Group.

Season one began in February 2020.