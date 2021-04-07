Fox Reveals Premieres for Summer Shows

Fox has shared its summer premieres, which include Beat Shazam returning June 3. Jamie Foxx hosts the interactive game show as it enters season four.

Mental Samurai, hosted by Rob Lowe, is back May 25, Joel McHale-hosted Crime Scene Kitchen begins May 26, Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns starts May 31, season two of Lego Masters, hosted by Will Arnett, premieres June 1 and MasterChef: Legends is on June 2. It is season 11 of MasterChef. Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich are featured.

After animated comedy Duncanville has its season two premiere May 23, Housebroken and Duncanville are on Mondays starting May 31, as the Sunday Animation Domination block expands to Mondays. Housebroken features the voices of Lisa Kudrow, Tony Hale, Will Forte, Sam Richardson and Clea DuVall.

A Fantasy Island reboot premieres in August. From Liz Craft and Sarah Fain, Fantasy Island takes place at a luxury resort, “where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected,” said Fox.

Fantasy Island, featuring Mr. Roarke and Tattoo, aired on ABC from 1977 to 1984.

The reboot will be co-produced by Sony Pictures Television, Gemstone Studios and Fox Entertainment.