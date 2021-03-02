Fox Set to Expand Animation to Mondays

Fox expands animation to Mondays this summer, with the series premiere of Housebroken May 31, followed by Duncanville, which begins season two on Sunday, May 23. Housebroken follows a group of neighborhood pets and stray animals “as they work through their issues inside and outside their therapy group,” Fox said.

Lisa Kudrow, Tony Hale, Will Forte and Sharon Horgan are in the voice cast.

Housebroken is produced by Kapital Entertainment and Fox Entertainment. It is created and executive produced by Gabrielle Allan, Jennifer Crittenden and Clea DuVall. Sharon Horgan, Clelia Mountford, Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor also executive produce. The series is animated by Bento Box Entertainment.

From Amy Poehler and Mike and Julie Scully, Duncanville is about an average teen boy, his family and friends. Voiced by Poehler, Duncan “can see adulthood on the horizon: money, freedom, cars, girls…but the reality is more like: always being broke, driving with your mom sitting shotgun and babysitting your little sister,” Fox said.

Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa are in the voice cast.

The season two premiere of Duncanville May 23 features Parks and Recreation stars Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Retta and Nick Offerman making voice appearances.

Duncanville is produced by 20th Television, Universal Television and Fox Entertainment. Dave Becky exec produces with Poehler and the Scullys. The series is animated by Bento Box Entertainment.

Fox’s Animation Domination, featuring The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy, among others, airs on Sundays.