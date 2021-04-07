Joel McHale Hosts ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ on Fox

Baking competition series Crime Scene Kitchen premieres on Fox May 26, and Joel McHale hosts. Fox calls the show “a culinary guessing game in which bakers are tasked with decoding what type of dessert was made, when all that’s left are the crumbs, flour trails and a few elusive clues.”

“Crime Scene Kitchen is unlike any cooking show out there,” said Rob Wade, president, alternative entertainment and specials, Fox Entertainment. “It’s a truly original format with amazing baking creations, a brilliant play-along guessing game for the whole family, and Joel at the center of it all bringing hilarity at every turn. Just don’t watch it if you’re feeling hungry!”

Teams of two scour the kitchen for clues and ingredients to figure out what was just baked. Next, each team must duplicate the recipe based on their guess. Chef Curtis Stone and cake artists Yolanda Gampp are the judges.

Fox Alternative Entertainment and Fly on the Wall produce the show.

McHale hosts Card Sharks on ABC and hosted The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale on Netflix.

“I’m deeply excited to be partnering with Fox and Fly on the Wall to host Crime Scene Kitchen,” said McHale. “Hosting a show where bakers try to figure out and then duplicate a dessert from just crumbs, crusty whisks and a soiled electric mixer, seems like a lot of fun and reminds me of college. Can’t wait. I’ve already picked out my apron. It’s leather.”