Fox Signs Up For More ‘Lego Masters’

Lego Masters has been renewed for season two on Fox. The second season of the brick-building competition series starts in 2021 and Will Arnett returns as host.

“Lego Masters raised the bar for all competition series, wowing fans with its wildly creative builds,” said Rob Wade, president, alternative entertainment & specials, Fox. “Add to that our insanely dynamic host, Will Arnett, and it’s just a great hour of family-friendly fun. We can’t wait to see this new batch of Lego contestants attempt to master season two’s even bigger and better challenges, brick by brick.”

Based on the British series of the same name, Lego Masters sees two-person teams of enthusiasts compete with an unlimited supply of Lego bricks. Tyler and Amy Clites won season one.

Arnett is an executive producer as well. “I’m looking forward to getting back to the fun with this next block of shows,” said Arnett. “To say that these Lego puns write themselves takes away from the work I’ve done over the last two and a half minutes.”

Lego Masters is produced by Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child and Plan B Entertainment, under license from The Lego Group. Executive producers, besides Arnett, include showrunner Anthony Dominici; Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday’s Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Christina Oh from Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from The Lego Group.