Fox Shares Summer Premiere Dates

Fox has shared summer show premieres, including animated comedy Duncanville on May 1, and competition series So You Think You Can Dance on May 18, Don’t Forget the Lyrics! and Beat Shazam debuting May 23, MasterChef on May 25, and Lego Masters beginning May 31. Drama Fantasy Island also begins May 31.

Duncanville comes from Amy Poehler, Julie Thacker Scully and Mike Scully, with Poehler voicing the teen boy the show is centered on. It is season three.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Matthew Morrison and JoJo Sliwa are the judges on So You Think You Can Dance. Cat Deeley hosts.

Niecy Nash hosts Don’t Forget the Lyrics! Jeff Apploff created the show, which was on Fox 2007-2009.

Beat Shazam follows Don’t Forget the Lyrics! May 23. Jamie Foxx hosts and executive produces, and his daughter Corinne is the deejay.

Season 12 of MasterChef is MasterChef: Back to Win. Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich work with the aspiring chefs.

Season three of Lego Masters is hosted by Will Arnett, who executive produces.

Season two of Fantasy Island sees Roselyn Sanchez portraying island host Elena Roarke. The original Fantasy Island was on ABC 1977-1984. ■