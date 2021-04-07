‘Duncanville’ Gets Third Season on Fox

Fox has ordered a third season of animated comedy Duncanville, with season two set to premiere May 23. The Amy Poehler show follows a spectacularly average teen boy, his family and friends.

Mike Scully, Julie Scully and Poehler co-created and executive produce the series with Dave Becky.

“Watching Amy bring her incredible talent to Duncanville both on and off the screen these past two seasons has been an amazing experience,” said Michael Thorn, president, entertainment, Fox Entertainment. “Duncanville’s entire cast and crew, led by two of television’s best showrunners in Mike and Julie, continue to deliver a show that represents everything fans expect from our animated series. I’m looking forward to another season of Duncanville to relive my teen years, thanks to one of the most irreverent comedies on the air.”

Season two begins with two episodes Sunday, May 23, before shifting to Mondays the following week. Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Retta and Nick Offerman, stars of Parks and Recreation, provide voices in the season premiere. Poehler starred in Parks and Rec too.

Poehler voices Duncan, who “can see adulthood on the horizon: money, freedom, cars, girls…but the reality is more like: always being broke, driving with your mom sitting shotgun and babysitting your little sister,” goes the show description. “He’s not exceptional, but he has a wild imagination in which he’s never anything less than amazing.”

Poehler also voices Duncan’s mother and Ty Burrell voices Duncan’s father. The series also features the voices of Riki Lindhome, Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa.

Duncanville is produced by 20th Television Animation, Universal Television and Fox Entertainment. The show is animated by Bento Box Entertainment.