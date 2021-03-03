Amy Poehler Movie ‘Moxie’ on Netflix March 3
Teen starts feminist revolution in her high school
Amy Poehler movie Moxie premieres on Netflix March 3. The story of a girl from a small town who is inspired by her mother’s Riot Girl past and starts a feminist revolution in her high school. Moxie is adapted from a novel of the same name by Jennifer Mathieu.
Hadley Robinson plays the girl. Marcia Gay Harden, Clark Gregg, Nico Hiraga, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Sydney Park, Anjelika Washington and Josephine Langford are also in the cast.
Poehler directed Moxie and produces alongside Morgan Sackett and Kim Lessing for Paper Kite. Poehler previously directed the Netflix film Wine Country. She was a cast member on Saturday Night Live and on Parks and Recreation. Poehler co-created Netflix series Russian Doll and Fox animated series Duncanville.
