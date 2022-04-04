Cat Deeley returns as host of So You Think You Can Dance when the show comes back on Fox May 18. The judges’ panel is Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Matthew Morrison and JoJo Siwa.

It will be season 17. The competition series features dancers showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including tap, hip-hop, ballroom and breaking.

From England, Deeley is an author and television host in the U.S. and in the U.K.

Boss has appeared on multiple seasons of So You Think You Can Dance, first as a contestant, then as an all-star and judge. Morrison’s credits include Glee, as Mr. Schuester, and American Horror Story. Siwa is a dancer, singer, and YouTube star who was on Dancing with the Stars.

So You Think You Can Dance is from Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment and MRC. The series is executive produced by Nigel Lythgoe, Jeff Thacker, Rosie Seitchik, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of 19 Entertainment. Seitchik is the showrunner.

Simon Fuller created So You Think You Can Dance with Lythgoe. ■