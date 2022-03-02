‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Premieres on Fox This Summer

So You Think You Can Dance starts on Fox this summer. It will be season 17.

Season 17 was to air in summer 2020 but was held up due to the pandemic.

The season will feature dancers between the ages of 18 and 30, showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation and breaking. Those who are selected to move on to the show’s studio will work with choreographers and compete each week in a variety of styles.

Auditions begin this month. Applicants submit online and some will be invited to auditions in New York, Los Angeles and New Orleans. From those auditions, the dancers selected will be invited to Los Angeles to perform for the judges and try to win a spot as one of the final contestants.

After their Fox telecasts, episodes will stream on Tubi, and on Fox Now, Hulu and On Demand.

So You Think You Can Dance is from Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment and MRC. The series is executive produced by co-creator Nigel Lythgoe, Jeff Thacker, Rosie Seitchik, and Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of 19 Entertainment. Seitchik is the showrunner.

Simon Fuller created the series with Lythgoe. ■