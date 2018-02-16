Fox Brings Back ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ For Season 15

Fox is bringing back So You Think You Can Dance for season 15, which will air summer 2018. The show comes from 19 Entertainment and dick clark productions. Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Vanessa Hudgens will return as judges, and Cat Deeley will host.



“I am always blown away by the sheer level of raw talent on this show,” said Rob Wade, president, alternative entertainment and specials, Fox. “These are real people–unknown stars in their own right. And each week, they tell compelling, emotional stories through their craft. We can’t wait for Nigel, Mary, Vanessa and Cat to hit the road once again and uncover the phenomenal talent that’s out there.”



Auditions for the 15th season kick off next month.



“It’s incredible to make it to 15 seasons, which just speaks to the impact this program has had, not only on the world of dance, but also on our loyal fans and viewers, to whom we are most grateful,” said Lythgoe, an executive producer.



So You Think You Can Dance has received 59 Emmy Award nominations and won 15 Emmys in its history. In September, Lex Ishimoto was named winner during the two-hour season finale. During the summer season, Fox says So You Think You Can Dance garnered more than 190 million video views and social engagements.



Lythgoe, Allen Shapiro, Barry Adelman, Mike Yurchuk and Jeff Thacker are the executive producers.