Fox Renews ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

Fox said it renewed its competition series So You Think You Can Dance.

The show’s 17th season will appear on the network this summer.

The show is produced by Industry Media’s 19 Entertainment and dick clark productions. Cat Deeley hosts.

Auditions for the upcoming season of So You Think You Can Dance kick off next month. The deadline to register online to audition in Miami is March 8; the deadline to audition in New York is March 15 and the deadline to audition in Los Angeles is March 22.

Bailey Munoz was the winner of the 16th season of So You Think You Can Dance in September. Munoz, 19, won a cash prize of $250,000.