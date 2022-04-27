‘Lego Masters’ Features ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Episode in New Season

Season three of competition series Lego Masters premieres Tuesday, May 31 on Fox, and the episode a week later has the theme of Jurassic World Dominion. Film star Chris Pratt joins host Will Arnett as contestants create an action scene showcasing a dinosaur exploring our world.

Part of the Jurassic Park film franchise, the movie is out June 10. It is produced by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment. Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum are in the cast with Pratt.

Fox shared a trailer from the new season, which also features Jeff Gordon.

Another episode will have a NASA theme, another features a treehouse challenge, and a third will have a Lego dog show.

Arnett hosts and executive produces. Lego employees and “Brickmasters” Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard are mentors and judges. One two-person team gets $100,000 at the end of the season.

Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child and Plan B Entertainment produce Lego Masters, under license from The Lego Group. Showrunner Anthony Dominici executive produces with Arnett; Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday’s Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Christina Oh from Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from The Lego Group. ■