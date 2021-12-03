‘Lego Masters’ Renewed By Fox For Season Three

Fox has renewed Lego Masters for season three. The competition series returns in 2022 and Will Arnett stays on as host and executive producer.

“Lego Masters is more than just a fun, family-friendly show, it builds bridges between the generations,” said Rob Wade, president, alternative entertainment & specials, Fox Entertainment. “Thanks to our amazing and hilarious host, Will Arnett; our immensely talented crew; and our fantastic producing partners, the love of the Lego brand keeps growing. Last summer’s creations were even more spectacular than those in our debut season, and we will continue to raise the bar of creativity with season three.”

The show is based on the British series of the same name. Two-person teams of Lego enthusiasts compete with an unlimited supply of bricks. Brothers Mark and Steven Erickson of Atlanta won season two. Season three will feature “even more talented contestants and even crazier Lego challenges than before,” teases Fox.

“I’m excited to be a part of TV’s longest running, unscripted, Danish toy building show,” added Arnett.

Lego Masters is produced by Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child and Plan B Entertainment, under license from the Lego Group. Executive producers include Arnett; Pip Wells; Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday’s Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner from Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from the Lego Group.