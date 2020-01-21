‘Lego Masters’ Starts on Fox Feb. 5

Lego Masters, a competition series featuring ace Lego enthusiasts coming up with standout creations, begins on Fox Feb. 5. Will Arnett hosts.

The series will feature pairs of hardcore Lego builders facing off in brick-building challenges with an unlimited supply of bricks on hand. Judges critique their work.

“This show is an hour of fun for the whole family and Will is the ideal host. He’s already a member of the Lego family and his passion for this show is infectious,” said Rob Wade, president, alternative entertainment and specials, Fox Entertainment. “He’s also a great collaborator and, let’s be honest, he’s hilarious – which makes him perfect for this competition.”

Arnett voiced Lego Batman in The Lego Movie franchise. He’s an executive producer on Lego Masters.

“It gives me piece of mind to be able to continue building my relationship with The Lego Group,” said Arnett. “Ultimately, my goal is Danish citizenship.”

Lego Masters has aired in the U.K.

The show is produced by Endemol Shine North America and Tuesday’s Child, under license from The Lego Group. Plan B is executive producing Lego Masters. Anthony Dominici is showrunner and executive producer. Also exec producing are Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday’s Child; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from The Lego Group.

“It isn’t a show about building sets from a box,” said Levy. “It’s about real artistic people who are passionate in this medium, creating things that will blow your mind.”