Dolly Parton Holiday Movie Coming to NBC

Holiday special Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas airs Thursday, December 1 on NBC. Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus join Parton on the two-hour special movie.

“A modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas is the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique mountain magic she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas,” said NBC. “Throughout the movie’s production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Dolly finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Mountain Men. When it’s time for her big special to air, a renewed and inspired Dolly goes rogue and shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present, and future.”

Tom Everett Scott, Angel Parker and Ana Gasteyer also star.

The film will include two classic Parton songs, “9 to 5” and “I Will Always Love You,” a new holiday track and a number of other Christmas songs.

David Rambo wrote and executive produced the special with Sam Haskell and Dolly Parton. Joe Lazarov directed and executive-produced, and Hudson Hickman exec-produced as well.

Warner Bros. Television produced Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas in association with Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions.

NBC aired Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love in 2016. ■