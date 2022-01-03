Jimmy Fallon’s ‘That’s My Jam’ on NBC January 3

That’s My Jam, a musical variety game show hosted by Jimmy Fallon, premieres on NBC January 3. Fallon, host of The Tonight Show, is an executive producer too.

The hour-long show “draws inspiration from the most popular Tonight Show games,” according to NBC. Each episode features two teams of two celebrities apiece competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance and trivia games, and musical performances. The games include Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, Don’t Drop the Beat, Perfect Mash-Up and Slay It, Don’t Spray It.

The celebs include Anthony Anderson, Jordana Brewster, Terry Crews, Nikki Glaser, Taraji P. Henson, Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson, Bebe Rexha, T-Pain and Taika Waititi.

The premiere episode has Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Chance the Rapper competing against Alessia Cara and Josh Groban.

Fallon executive produces the program with Jim Juvonen and Mike Yurchuk. Universal Television Alternative Studio produces in association with Electric Hot Dog.

NBC aired a special preview of That’s My Jam in November, featuring the coaches from The Voice. ■