NBC Shares Midseason Premieres, Including ‘This Is Us’ and ‘Law & Order’

NBC has shared its midseason premiere dates, which sees the sixth and final season of This Is Us starting Jan. 4 and the return of Law & Order Feb. 24.

Jan. 4 also marks the official premiere of new comedies American Auto and Grand Crew. Justin Spitzer is behind workplace comedy American Auto and Phil Augusta Jackson and Dan Goor are behind Grand Crew, about a group of Black friends navigating life and love in Los Angeles.

NBC offers a peek at the new comedies in mid December.

Comedy Kenan starts up Jan, 3, with two episodes airing, before That’s My Jam. Jimmy Fallon is host and executive producer of the latter, a comedy variety game show. Susan Rovner, chairman, entertainment content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said That’s My Jam is an ideal format for family viewing.

NBC has the Winter Olympics starting Feb. 4 and the Super Bowl Feb. 13.

On Feb. 21, live event series American Song Contest debuts, featuring original musical performances representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and Washington, DC. One Best Original Song will be named.

Heist drama The Endgame also premieres February 21 and Law & Order begins February 24. It is season 21 of Law & Order, which was last on in 2010. Rovner called Law & Order “one of the most iconic and enduring dramas” on television.

The Thing About Pam premieres March 8. A six-episode limited series inspired by episodes of Dateline NBC, the true-crime inspired drama is produced by Blumhouse Television, NBC News Studios and Big Picture Co. Renée Zellweger stars.

Comedies Young Rock and Mr. Mayor start their second seasons March 15.

On April 19, New Amsterdam slides into the 10 p.m. time slot.

“Our goal in the fall was to engage and grow the NBC audience with hallmark dramas, building momentum through the holidays and into the Olympics, all of which will work in concert to provide the best possible launch pads for our new and returning midseason shows,” said Frances Berwick, chairman, entertainment networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “After a premiere week win and tremendous success this season to-date, we’re well-primed to deliver on that promise and continue this winning trend through the remainder of the season.”

In January, NBC will have Sunday Night Football on Sundays, and Mondays offer two episodes of Kenan, then That’s My Jam and Ordinary Joe. On Tuesdays it’s American Auto, Grand Crew, This Is Us and New Amsterdam. Wednesdays have Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. Thursdays, it’s The Blacklist and Law & Order: SVU, then Law & Order: Organized Crime. Fridays offer Dateline NBC.

“Following a fall that launched a pair of dramas and saw huge success from so many returning series, we’re excited to really pull back the curtain in January with big swings across genres that provide something for everyone,” Rovner said. “Over the past year, our programming team has been vigorously chasing down the best content out there, and it’s really exciting to start to see some early fruits of our labor join the longtime fan favorites on the NBC schedule.”

Shows that have been ordered to series but don’t have a premiere date include The Wheel, L.A. Fire and Rescue, AGT Extreme and Night Court. NBC has described AGT Extreme as showcasing ‘the most outrageous and jaw-dropping daredevil acts.” The show halted production after an accident on set last month, but Berwick said the plan is to put AGT Extreme on in the midseason.