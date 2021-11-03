NBC Premieres New Comedies ‘American Auto’ and 'Grand Crew’ Dec. 13-14

NBC will air original episodes of all five of its comedy series during the week of Dec. 13-17. New comedy American Auto, from Justin Spitzer, airs two episodes Monday, Dec. 13. Grand Crew, from Phil Augusta Johnson, airs two episodes Dec. 14.

All three of NBC’s sophomore comedies, Young Rock, Kenan and Mr. Mayor, are on Dec. 15 with holiday-flavored special episodes. All three start their second seasons in 2022.

“As we build momentum to the premiere of these five comedies next year, we love that we are able to showcase them in a special way during the holiday season,” said Jeff Meyerson, executive VP, entertainment comedy programming, NBCU Television and Streaming. “Comedy has always been a defining genre for NBC and we’re looking forward to adding a new chapter to our incredible comedy legacy.”

American Auto has Ana Gasteyer and Jon Barinholtz in the cast. It’s a workplace comedy about the executives at a Detroit automobile corporation.

Grand Crew has Nicole Byer and Justin Cunningham in the cast. It’s about young professionals navigating life and love in Los Angeles, and unwinding over wine.

Young Rock is about a young Dwayne Johnson. Kenan Thompson stars in Kenan. Ted Danson is the mayor of Los Angeles in Mr. Mayor.