‘Young Rock’ and ‘Kenan’ Renewed by NBC

NBC has renewed comedies Young Rock and Kenan. Both series premiered in February.

Young Rock focuses on different chapters of Dwayne Johnson’s life. “From growing up in a strong and resilient family, to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show explores the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way,” said NBC.

Over 13 million people have seen the pilot, according to NBC.

Dwayne Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant and Uli Latukefu are in the cast.

Nahnatchka Khan, Dwayne Johnson, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras are executive producers.

Young Rock is produced by Universal Television, Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions.

Single-camera Kenan follows a widowed father, played by Kenan Thompson, who is juggling a high-profile job as the host of a morning TV show in Atlanta and being a father to two girls.

Don Johnson, Kimrie Lewis and Chris Redd are in the cast.

Fully 7.4 million watched the pilot, said NBC.

Lorne Michaels, David Caspe, Jackie Clarke, Kenan Thompson, Ken Whittingham and Andrew Singer are the executive producers.

Kenan is produced by Universal Television, in association with Broadway Video.

“It has been a true joy to watch Dwayne Johnson and Kenan Thompson on NBC every week and see families connect with their relatable, entertaining and heartwarming stories,” said Lisa Katz, president, scripted programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We’re thrilled to renew both of these shows for another season and can’t wait to see more from Dwayne, Kenan and the incredibly talented casts and producing teams behind each of them.”